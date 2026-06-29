Milwaukee shooting late Sunday night, 1 wounded

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One person was wounded in a shooting in Milwaukee late Sunday night, June 28.

Shooting details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 11:40 p.m., a 26-year-old was shot in the area of 66th and Custer.

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are looking for those responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips.