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Milwaukee shooting late Sunday night, 1 wounded

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 29, 2026 5:10 AM CDT
Published June 29, 2026 5:10 AM CDT
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - One person was wounded in a shooting in Milwaukee late Sunday night, June 28.

Shooting details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 11:40 p.m., a 26-year-old was shot in the area of 66th and Custer.

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are looking for those responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

Crime and Public SafetyNewsMilwaukee