Milwaukee shooting late Sunday night, 1 wounded
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MILWAUKEE - One person was wounded in a shooting in Milwaukee late Sunday night, June 28.
Shooting details
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 11:40 p.m., a 26-year-old was shot in the area of 66th and Custer.
The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Milwaukee police are looking for those responsible.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.