Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Friday night, 24-year-old injured

By
Published  December 6, 2025 6:15am CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Friday night, Dec. 5.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 8 p.m., a 24-year-old was shot in the area of North Port Washington and Olive, near the border with Glendale.

The shooting victim went to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are looking for those responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

Crime and Public SafetyNewsMilwaukee