Milwaukee shooting Friday night, 24-year-old injured
article
MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Friday night, Dec. 5.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 8 p.m., a 24-year-old was shot in the area of North Port Washington and Olive, near the border with Glendale.
The shooting victim went to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
MPD tips
What you can do:
Milwaukee police are looking for those responsible.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.