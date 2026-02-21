Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Friday night, 1 hurt near Teutonia and Locust

Published  February 21, 2026 7:01am CST
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

    • A shooting in Milwaukee on Friday night left one person injured.
    • The shooting happened near Teutonia and Locust.
    • Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to contact MPD.

MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Friday night, Feb. 20.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 9:10 p.m., a 26-year-old was shot in the area of Teutonia and Locust.

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips App.

