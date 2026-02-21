Milwaukee shooting Friday night, 1 hurt near Teutonia and Locust

article

A shooting in Milwaukee on Friday night left one person injured. The shooting happened near Teutonia and Locust. Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to contact MPD.



One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Friday night, Feb. 20.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 9:10 p.m., a 26-year-old was shot in the area of Teutonia and Locust.

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips App.