Milwaukee shooting Friday night, 1 hurt near Teutonia and Locust
article
MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Friday night, Feb. 20.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 9:10 p.m., a 26-year-old was shot in the area of Teutonia and Locust.
The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
MPD tips
What you can do:
Milwaukee police are looking for whoever is responsible.
Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips App.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.