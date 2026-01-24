Milwaukee shooting Friday night; 1 person injured, 1 in custody

article

The Brief One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Friday night. The shooting happened near 70th and Silver Spring. Police have a suspect in custody.



A person was shot in Milwaukee on Friday night, Jan. 23, and another person has been arrested.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 8:50 p.m. a 25-year-old was shot in the area of 70th and Silver Spring.

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Milwaukee police have a 33-year-old male suspect in custody related to this shooting.

