Milwaukee shooting Friday night; 1 person injured, 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE - A person was shot in Milwaukee on Friday night, Jan. 23, and another person has been arrested.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 8:50 p.m. a 25-year-old was shot in the area of 70th and Silver Spring.
The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Milwaukee police have a 33-year-old male suspect in custody related to this shooting.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.