Milwaukee shooting Friday night; 1 person injured, 1 in custody

Published  January 24, 2026 6:48am CST
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

    • One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Friday night.
    • The shooting happened near 70th and Silver Spring.
    • Police have a suspect in custody.

MILWAUKEE - A person was shot in Milwaukee on Friday night, Jan. 23, and another person has been arrested.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 8:50 p.m. a 25-year-old was shot in the area of 70th and Silver Spring.

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Milwaukee police have a 33-year-old male suspect in custody related to this shooting.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

