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Milwaukee shooting Friday; 1 wounded near 35th and Townsend

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Published  May 15, 2026 6:05am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • A shooting in Milwaukee on Friday morning, May 15 left one person wounded.
    • The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. near 35th and Townsend.
    • No arrests have been made.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a 54-year-old was shot and wounded on Friday morning, May 15. 

Shooting

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. near 35th and Townsend. 

The victim arrived at the hospital for medical treatment.  

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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