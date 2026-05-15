Milwaukee shooting Friday; 1 wounded near 35th and Townsend

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The Brief A shooting in Milwaukee on Friday morning, May 15 left one person wounded. The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. near 35th and Townsend. No arrests have been made.



Milwaukee police said a 54-year-old was shot and wounded on Friday morning, May 15.

Shooting

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. near 35th and Townsend.

The victim arrived at the hospital for medical treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.