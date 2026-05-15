Milwaukee shooting Friday; 1 wounded near 35th and Townsend
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MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a 54-year-old was shot and wounded on Friday morning, May 15.
Shooting
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. near 35th and Townsend.
The victim arrived at the hospital for medical treatment.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.