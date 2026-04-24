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The Brief MPD said a 15-year-old was killed in a shooting on Friday. It happened near Vel R. Phillips and Chambers. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



Milwaukee police said a 15-year-old was killed in a shooting on the city's north side Friday night, April 24.

Phillips and Chambers

What we know:

MPD said the shooting happened near Vel R. Phillips and Chambers at around 6:40 p.m. The 15-year-old victim suffered what police initially described as non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, but the victim later died at the hospital.

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What you can do:

What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.