Milwaukee shooting Friday, 15-year-old killed
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a 15-year-old was killed in a shooting on the city's north side Friday night, April 24.
Phillips and Chambers
What we know:
MPD said the shooting happened near Vel R. Phillips and Chambers at around 6:40 p.m. The 15-year-old victim suffered what police initially described as non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, but the victim later died at the hospital.
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What you can do:
What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: FOX6 News went to the scene and requested information from the Milwaukee Police Department.