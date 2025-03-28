Milwaukee shooting, 16-year-old wounded Friday night
MILWAUKEE - A teen was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Friday night, March 28.
63rd and Stark
What we know:
According to police, a 16-year-old was shot around 8:20 p.m. and taken to a hospital.
What we don't know:
What led to the shooting remains under investigation, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department.