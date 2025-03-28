Milwaukee shooting, 16-year-old wounded Friday night

article

The Brief A teen was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Friday night. The 16-year-old was shot near 63rd and Stark and taken to a hospital. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



A teen was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Friday night, March 28.

63rd and Stark

What we know:

According to police, a 16-year-old was shot around 8:20 p.m. and taken to a hospital.

What we don't know:

What led to the shooting remains under investigation, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.