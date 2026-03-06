Milwaukee shooting near Appleton and Chambers, 32-year-old killed
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said one person was shot and killed on the city's north side Friday, March 6.
Appleton and Chambers
What we know:
Police said the shooting happened around 6:10 p.m. The 32-year-old victim died at the scene.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
What we don't know:
What led to the shooting was not immediately known. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
Featured
The Source: FOX6 News was at the scene near Appleton and Chambers and requested information from the Milwaukee Police Department.