Milwaukee shooting near Appleton and Chambers, 32-year-old killed

By
Published  March 6, 2026 10:06pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Police scene near Appleton and Chambers

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police said one person was shot and killed on Friday.
    • A 32-year-old victim died at the scene near Appleton and Chambers.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said one person was shot and killed on the city's north side Friday, March 6.

Appleton and Chambers

What we know:

Police said the shooting happened around 6:10 p.m. The 32-year-old victim died at the scene.

What we don't know:

What led to the shooting was not immediately known. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

The Source: FOX6 News was at the scene near Appleton and Chambers and requested information from the Milwaukee Police Department.

