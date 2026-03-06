Milwaukee shooting near Appleton and Chambers, 32-year-old killed

article

The Brief Milwaukee police said one person was shot and killed on Friday. A 32-year-old victim died at the scene near Appleton and Chambers. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



Milwaukee police said one person was shot and killed on the city's north side Friday, March 6.

Appleton and Chambers

What we know:

Police said the shooting happened around 6:10 p.m. The 32-year-old victim died at the scene.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What we don't know:

What led to the shooting was not immediately known. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

Featured article