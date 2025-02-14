Milwaukee shootings Friday; 1 dead, 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee shootings left one person dead and two others wounded on Friday, Feb. 14.
MLK and Concordia
What they're saying:
A 64-year-old victim was shot around 5 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.
Commerce and Pleasant
What they're saying:
Two people, ages 33 and 21, were wounded in a shooting just before 7 p.m. What led to the shooting remains under investigation, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department.