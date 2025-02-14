Milwaukee shootings Friday; 1 dead, 2 wounded

article

The Brief Milwaukee police responded to two different shootings on Friday. A 64-year-old victim was killed near MLK and Concordia. Police are looking for whoever is responsible for Friday's shootings.



Milwaukee shootings left one person dead and two others wounded on Friday, Feb. 14.

MLK and Concordia

What they're saying:

A 64-year-old victim was shot around 5 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Commerce and Pleasant

What they're saying:

Two people, ages 33 and 21, were wounded in a shooting just before 7 p.m. What led to the shooting remains under investigation, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.