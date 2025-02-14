Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings Friday; 1 dead, 2 wounded

By
Published  February 14, 2025 8:17pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Police scene near MLK and Concordia

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police responded to two different shootings on Friday.
    • A 64-year-old victim was killed near MLK and Concordia.
    • Police are looking for whoever is responsible for Friday's shootings.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee shootings left one person dead and two others wounded on Friday, Feb. 14.

MLK and Concordia

What they're saying:

A 64-year-old victim was shot around 5 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Commerce and Pleasant

What they're saying:

Two people, ages 33 and 21, were wounded in a shooting just before 7 p.m.  What led to the shooting remains under investigation, and police are looking for whoever is responsible. 

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyHarambeeNews