Milwaukee shooting Friday, victim wounded while in car
article
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Milwaukee police said one person was shot and wounded on the city's north side Friday night, Feb. 13.
15th and Concordia
What we know:
It happened around 5:45 p.m. MPD said a 27-year-old victim was in a car when shots were fired. The victim was struck and went to a hospital and is expected to survive.
What we don't know:
Police are looking for whoever is responsible. What led to the gunfire is not yet known.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: FOX6 News requested information from the Milwaukee Police Department.