Milwaukee shooting Friday, victim wounded while in car

Milwaukee police said one person was shot and wounded on the city's north side Friday night, Feb. 13.

15th and Concordia

What we know:

It happened around 5:45 p.m. MPD said a 27-year-old victim was in a car when shots were fired. The victim was struck and went to a hospital and is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

Police are looking for whoever is responsible. What led to the gunfire is not yet known.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.