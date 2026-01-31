Milwaukee shooting late Friday night, 1 person injured
article
MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee late Friday night, Jan. 30.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before midnight, a 57-year-old was shot in the area of 17th and Capitol.
The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
MPD tips
What you can do:
Milwaukee police are looking for those responsible.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.