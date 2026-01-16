Milwaukee police: Victim shot while driving near 3rd and Concordia

article

The Brief One person was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Friday, Jan. 16. MPD said a 29-year-old victim was shot while driving near 3rd and Concordia. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



What we know:

Police said someone fired shots around 5 p.m. A 29-year-old victim was struck while driving, called for help several blocks away near Phillips and Locust, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

What led to the gunfire is not yet known, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.