Milwaukee police: Victim shot while driving near 3rd and Concordia
article
MILWAUKEE - One person was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Friday, Jan. 16.
3rd and Concordia
What we know:
Police said someone fired shots around 5 p.m. A 29-year-old victim was struck while driving, called for help several blocks away near Phillips and Locust, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
What we don't know:
What led to the gunfire is not yet known, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department released information.