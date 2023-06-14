Milwaukee shooting, Fond du Lac and Hampton, man wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday, June 13 near Fond du Lac and Hampton. It happened around 9:30 p.m.

The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a minor injury. The victim was taken to the hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.