Milwaukee shooting, Fond du Lac and Hampton; 2 wounded including child, 5

Two people, including a 5-year-old child, were shot and wounded in a shooting near Fond du Lac and Hampton late Friday, April 26.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday. A 26-year-old was driving a car in the area when when gunshots were fired from a nearby vehicle, striking the victim’s auto. A 5-year-old child in the vehicle was also struck by the gunfire.

Both shooting victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

Police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.