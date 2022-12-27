East side shooting, Milwaukee man wounded on Farwell

article

A Milwaukee man was shot on the city's lower east side Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 27.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Farwell near Royall. Police said the 20-year-old victim showed up at an area hospital for treatment of non-fatal gunshot wounds.

What led to the shooting isn't yet known, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.



