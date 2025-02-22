Milwaukee shooting early Saturday morning, 25-year-old injured
article
MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in an early morning shooting in Milwaukee on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 1:30 a.m. a 25-year-old was shot near 27th and St Paul.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
Police are looking for a known suspect.
MPD tips
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.