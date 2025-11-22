Milwaukee shooting early Saturday, 1 injured near Muskego and Burnham

article

One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee in the wee hours of Saturday morning, Nov. 22.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 1:44 a.m., a 33-year-old person was shot in the area of Muskego and Burnham.

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.