Milwaukee shooting during robbery Friday morning, 1 wounded

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The Brief One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee that resulted from a robbery late Friday morning. The shooting happened near 34th and National. The 38-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.



One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee late Friday morning, May 29.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 10:30 a.m., a 38-year-old was shot in the area of 34th and National.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Police say the shooting stemmed from a robbery.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.