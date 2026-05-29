Milwaukee shooting during robbery Friday morning, 1 wounded
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MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee late Friday morning, May 29.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 10:30 a.m., a 38-year-old was shot in the area of 34th and National.
The shooting victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Police say the shooting stemmed from a robbery.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Police are looking for those responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.