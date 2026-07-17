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Milwaukee shooting, driver fatally shot near 41st and Lancaster

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 17, 2026 6:39 PM CDT
Published July 17, 2026 6:39 PM CDT
article

Scene near 41st and Lancaster

The Brief

    • One person was fatally shot on Milwaukee's north side on Friday, July 17.
    • Police say a person was shot while driving near 41st and Lancaster, and crashed into several other vehicles.
    • The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

MILWAUKEE - One person was shot and killed while driving a vehicle in Milwaukee on Friday afternoon, July 17.

Shooting details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 3:17 p.m., a 48-year-old was shot while driving near 41st and Lancaster.

The driver lost control and struck multiple unoccupied parked vehicles. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

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Scene near 41st and Lancaster

A passenger in the vehicle, a 44-year-old, was not shot but was still taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation; however, police believe it stemmed from an argument.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are looking for those responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips App.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 also went to the scene.

Crime and Public SafetyNewsMilwaukee