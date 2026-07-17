Milwaukee shooting, driver fatally shot near 41st and Lancaster

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The Brief One person was fatally shot on Milwaukee's north side on Friday, July 17. Police say a person was shot while driving near 41st and Lancaster, and crashed into several other vehicles. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.



One person was shot and killed while driving a vehicle in Milwaukee on Friday afternoon, July 17.

Shooting details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 3:17 p.m., a 48-year-old was shot while driving near 41st and Lancaster.

The driver lost control and struck multiple unoccupied parked vehicles. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

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Scene near 41st and Lancaster

A passenger in the vehicle, a 44-year-old, was not shot but was still taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation; however, police believe it stemmed from an argument.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are looking for those responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips App.