Milwaukee shooting, driver fatally shot near 41st and Lancaster
MILWAUKEE - One person was shot and killed while driving a vehicle in Milwaukee on Friday afternoon, July 17.
Shooting details
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 3:17 p.m., a 48-year-old was shot while driving near 41st and Lancaster.
The driver lost control and struck multiple unoccupied parked vehicles. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
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Scene near 41st and Lancaster
A passenger in the vehicle, a 44-year-old, was not shot but was still taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation; however, police believe it stemmed from an argument.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Milwaukee police are looking for those responsible.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips App.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 also went to the scene.