Milwaukee shooting near Capitol and Sherman, man wounded

article

41-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Capitol and Sherman on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Officials said the shooting happened around 12 a.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his wounds.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said they are looking for the person responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.