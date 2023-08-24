Milwaukee shooting near Capitol and Sherman, man wounded
MILWAUKEE - 41-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Capitol and Sherman on Thursday, Aug. 24.
Officials said the shooting happened around 12 a.m.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his wounds.
Police said they are looking for the person responsible.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.