Milwaukee shooting; 7-year-old boy wounded near 5th and Clarke

A 7-year-old boy was shot and wounded near 5th and Clarke in Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon, July 30.

Officials say the child was shot shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday. He arrived at a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.