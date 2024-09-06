Milwaukee shooting, 91st and Custer; new info on shooting suspect

The Brief FOX6 News learned new information about the suspect in a shooting incident at 91st and Custer. The suspect had previously been charged in felony gun and domestic violence cases.



FOX6 News is learning more details about the suspect in the shooting that left him and three Milwaukee police officers injured.

FOX6 News is not naming the man as he has not been charged in connection with this case. But court records show the man has been in the wind since May 2023 – in connection with a felony gun and domestic violence case.

"Everybody that was in that incident yesterday is a hero. And they’re out there trying to get somebody that’s a menace off the streets so he doesn’t go free cutting his ankle monitor and doing whatever he wants," said Alexander Ayala, president of the Milwaukee Police Association.

Alexander Ayala

The police union said ballistic shields saved officers' lives when they tried to arrest a wanted man that ended in a shootout at 91st and Custer on Thursday, Sept. 5.

"The suspect didn’t want to come out and decided, hey, you’re going to have to come and get me," Ayala said.

Shooting at 91st and Custer, Milwaukee

Back in May 2023, a court denied to modify GPS monitoring for a then-34-year-old man. He was arrested during the height of the pandemic in the fall of 2020 for a felony gun and domestic violence case while on extended supervision. The man eventually posted $1,000 bond and was released on GPS monitoring. His case was on track for trial, according to court records. But hours after that May bail hearing to modify his GPS, records say he removed it – and never showed up to his next court hearing and an arrest warrant was issued.

On Thursday, the Milwaukee Police Department's Special Investigations Division showed up to an apartment complex near 91st and Custer to arrest the man.

"Obviously, people normally comply. Yesterday, they go to the apartment, they know he’s there. They’re calling him out. A lot of times, go without incident. People come out, they get arrested because they have warrants or are wanted on a case," Ayala said.

Shooting at 91st and Custer, Milwaukee

When police say he began shooting at officers, four officers began shooting back. Ultimately, three officers were injured as well as the 35-year-old suspect.

The suspect's roommate told FOX6 News he was at work when everything went down.

"Bullet holes. I went into the bathroom, there’s blood on the floor," the roommate said.

Inside the apartment, police said they found two handguns with extended magazines. The police union president said th injured officers are doing well – and that they will be keeping an eye on their mental health as they recover.

It is unclear when the suspect will be charged in connection with this case.