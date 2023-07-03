Milwaukee shooting, 76th and Silver Spring, man wounded

A 30-year-old man was shot and wounded near 76th and Silver Spring on Monday, July 3.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 1 a.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds.

76th and Silver Spring shooting

Officials said they are investigating a related auto fire near 77th and Bender. Police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.