76th and Sheridan shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's northwest side Friday night, April 7.
It happened near 76th and Sheridan around 8:45 p.m. The 29-year-old victim showed up at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.