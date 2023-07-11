Milwaukee shooting, 76th and Hampton, man hurt

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, July 10 near 76th and Hampton. It happened around 8:15 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, however appears to be robbery related. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.