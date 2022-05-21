6th and Manitoba shooting, Milwaukee man wounded: police
article
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's south side Saturday night, May 21.
Police said the 27-year-old victim was shot near 6th and Manitoba around 7 p.m. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries and is expected to survive.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
Advertisement