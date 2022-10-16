Milwaukee shooting, 65th and Ruby, teens hurt, 1 critical

article

Two Milwaukee teenagers were hurt in a shooting near 65th and Ruby Sunday afternoon, Oct. 16.

Police said shots were fired around 1:30 p.m.

A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A 17-year-old boy was also hurt, but police said he is expected to survive.

Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.