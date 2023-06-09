Milwaukee shooting, 62nd and Stark, man wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, June 8 near 62nd and Stark. It happened around 11:52 p.m.

The victim, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man was taken hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.