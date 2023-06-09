Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting, 62nd and Stark, man wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee shooting, 62nd and Stark, man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, June 8 near 62nd and Stark. It happened around 11:52 p.m. 

The victim, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man was taken hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

No arrests have been made. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips. 