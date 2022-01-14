Milwaukee police: Woman shot near 5th and Vienna

MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old woman was shot near 5th and Vienna on Thursday night, Jan. 13.
According to Milwaukee police, the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened shortly after 9:30 p.m.
What led to the shooting is not yet known. Police are seeking a suspect.
The man captured on surveillance video reaching through a drive-thru window at a Milwaukee Burger King restaurant is now charged – and the complaint indicates he, his daughter, and the victim in this case, Niesha Harris-Brazell, were all part of a plan to stage a robbery of the restaurant.
One person is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after exchanging gunfire with a West Allis police officer during a traffic stop Thursday night, Jan. 13.
Milwaukee police chief talks community concerns, crime
Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman was on the hot seat, addressing violent crime, reckless driving and community engagement Thursday.