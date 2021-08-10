Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man shot during argument near 54th and Villard

MILWAUKEE - A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and injured during an argument on the city's north side Tuesday morning, Aug. 10.

Police said a suspect fired shots near 54th and Villard and struck the victim during an argument around 10:30 a.m. The victim's injuries are said to be non-life-threatening and he was taken to the hospital.

Authorities are seeking the unknown suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

