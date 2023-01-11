53rd and Congress shooting, Milwaukee woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was shot on the city's north side Wednesday, Jan. 11.
The shooting happened near 53rd and Congress around 5:15 p.m. Police said the 21-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.