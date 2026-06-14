Milwaukee shooting at 53rd and Center, man sentenced to prison

The Brief A Milwaukee man was sentenced to prison for shooting a person in December 2024. Lorenzo Gooden was initially charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting at 53rd and Center. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and was sentenced to five years in prison.



A Milwaukee man convicted in a 2024 shooting that happened near 53rd and Center has been sentenced to prison.

Plea and sentencing

In court:

Prosecutors initially charged Lorenzo Gooden, 19, with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Court records show he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon) on May 14.

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Milwaukee County Judge Kori Ashley sentenced Gooden to five years in prison, with credit for more than a year's time served, and five years of extended supervision.

The case against 21-year-old Tyris Miller, who was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, was dismissed without prejudice in September 2025.

Lorenzo Gooden

The backstory:

Milwaukee police responded to St. Joseph's Hospital, where a person was being treated for gunshot wounds, on Dec. 16, 2024. A criminal complaint said the victim suffered wounds to his jaw, neck, chest and right leg. Officials noted the victim's lung and liver were also penetrated by the gunfire.

A detective spoke with the person who drove the victim to the hospital. The driver "admitted" that he and the shooting victim had been selling marijuana and that the victim "had a firearm in his waistband," the complaint said. They were near 53rd and Center, where someone else had asked them to meet. The complaint said, when the two arrived, four people approached the car. The driver told the detective he did not know three of the individuals, and exchanged a few words with the person he did know.

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The complaint said the person the driver knew gave the driver money for marijuana and "immediately turned around and started walking away before (the driver) had given him anything. Before (the driver) could ask what was happening, one of the other individuals reached through the passenger window and put a hand on (the victim's) firearm and pointed his own firearm at (the victim). The subject fired multiple shots point-blank into (the victim)."

Officers developed suspects based on footage from a nearby convenience store, which was captured shortly before the shooting. One person later identified Miller as one of the people involved from a photo lineup. When the detective spoke to the shooting victim at the hospital, he said the "shooter's name is Lorenzo," according to the complaint, and added that he had known him since high school. The victim was able to identify Gooden from a photo lineup.

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