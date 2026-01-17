article

The Brief Three people are charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. The 18-year-old victim was shot near 53rd and Center in December. Prosecutors also accuse the three of carjacking and robbing the same victim.



Milwaukee County prosecutors accuse three people of robbing and carjacking a man in December and, days later, shooting him on Milwaukee's north side.

In court:

Court records show 21-year-old Anthony Gatlin, 19-year-old Montaviah Love and 20-year-old Harleem Trammell are each charged with the same three felonies as parties to a crime: attempted first-degree intentional homicide, armed carjacking and armed robbery.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Cash bond for Gatlin and Love was set at $50,000 each earlier this week, while Trammell's bond was set at $10,000. All three defendants are due back in court next month.

Attempted homicide | Dec. 24, 2025

The backstory:

Milwaukee police responded to a hospital where a victim was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds, including one to his face, on Dec. 24.

A criminal complaint said the 18-year-old victim was leaving a barbershop near 53rd and Center when he saw someone he knew as "Monti," later identified as Love, with a "bunch of other people." He said he heard her say "that's him," and he heard gunshots as he reached the door of his car. He did not see who shot him.

At the scene, court filings said detectives found 20 bullet casings, two bullet fragments and a plastic bottle. Gunfire appeared to have struck the victim's car and one other vehicle.

Carjacking and robbery | Dec. 21, 2025

The backstory:

While investigating that shooting, police determined it involved the same people as a carjacking and armed robbery that happened on Dec. 21, 2025.

The complaint said the victim went to meet Love near 21st and Juneau, and when he got there, Love and two men got into his car. He knew one of the men as "Sick" but did not know the other man.

Featured article

Prosecutors said the victim told police that all three people pointed guns at him, and Love kept asking "where's the money at?" until he gave her $100. They demanded a $2,000 Cash App transfer, and when he said he couldn't do that but had more money at his home, they told him to drive to an alley near 20th and Highland.

There, the complaint said, the victim was put in the backseat of the car and one of the men drove them all to the victim's home. The victim said the three told him to go inside and get the money, and once he was inside, he locked the door and refused to let them in. The car was still running, and the three got in and left.

Police later found the car abandoned in an alley less than a mile away near 24th and Vliet. Court filings said that car belonged to the victim's grandmother, and he had his own vehicle with him on the day he was shot.

Suspects identified

Montaviah Love

Dig deeper:

Investigators reviewed photos posted to Love's Instagram account, including one of a woman with a vehicle. Court filings said a check of the license plate on that vehicle showed that it was registered to one of Love's family members.

The complaint said officers conducted undercover surveillance on that vehicle and saw a woman, who appeared to be Love, get into a car. Officers followed the vehicle to the area of 73rd and Mill, where the woman got out carrying a rifle.

Love was then taken into custody. Prosecutors said a search of the residence uncovered a rifle under a bed. That rifle was sent for ballistics testing, which found a "correlation" between the weapon and six of the bullet casings found at the shooting scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What they're saying:

Once in custody, court filings said Love confirmed that she knew the victim. She admitted she was at 53rd and Center with her cousin, later identified as Gatlin, and "a bunch of other people" that she didn't know.

Love admitted she may have said something to the effect of, "I think that's him," the complaint said. She heard gunshots but did not see who fired, and she and the group fled. She said she got the rifle from Gatlin because she planned to go to a New Year's Eve party and wanted to protect herself.

As for the carjacking, prosecutors said Love admitted she was present but denied "direct participation." She said someone she knew as "Slick" robbed the victim, and said he took a Rolex, glasses and cash.

Anthony Gatlin

What they're saying:

Court filings said detectives were able to identify Gatlin through a different family member. They searched a home on Potomac Avenue, just off Appleton and Fairmount, and took him into custody. Inside, they found two guns and a "large amount of cash."

In an interview, the complaint said Gatlin confirmed both guns were his. He denied ever owning a long gun or giving one to Love. He also denied any involvement in the carjacking and robbery, claiming he was with the mother of his child at the time but could not give an address for where he was. He did not answer questions about the shooting.

Harleem Trammell

What they're saying:

Detectives spoke to a man at the barbershop near 53rd and Center who identified someone known as "Harm." Prosecutors said the man told police that Harm and some other people were around on the day of the shooting.

Police obtained a possible phone number of Harm, and court filings said a review of police records revealed it was associated with Trammell. Detectives checked the plastic bottle found at the scene and lifted two prints, both of which were identified as Trammell's.