Milwaukee man shot during argument, wounded: police
article
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Tuesday morning, Oct. 18.
Police said the shooting, which happened near 52nd and Hampton around 10:15 a.m., was the result of an argument. The 32-year-old victim went to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.