48th and Center shooting, Milwaukee man injured: police

A Milwaukee man was shot near 48th and Center on the city's north side Wednesday, May 11.

Police said the shooting happened just before noon. The victim, 32, went to the hospital for treatment.

What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.