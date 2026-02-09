Milwaukee shooting; 44-year-old accused of firing shots at vehicle

article

The Brief Kiante Walker is accused of firing shots at a woman stopped at a red light near 35th and Highland, striking her twice. Police used ShotSpotter, surveillance video, and FLOCK cameras to identify Walker’s 2026 Honda Civic following the victim shortly before the shooting. Despite Walker's denials, investigators found suspected gunshot residue in his car, the criminal complaintsays.



A 44-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of firing shots at a vehicle while driving near 35th and Highland on Feb. 2. The accused is Kiante Walker – and he faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree reckless injury

Endangering safety by use of dangerous weapon (from vehicle, at or toward building or vehicle)

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Shooting investigation

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded early on Monday, Feb. 2, to a shooting complaint near 35th and Highland. Officers learned a nearby ShotSpotter sensor registered nine rounds just before 3:30 a.m. They were also told the shooting victim had driven to a nearby medical center after the shooting.

Officers touched base with the victim, who said she was traveling to work. She stopped at a red traffic signal at 35th and Highland when an unknown vehicle pulled alongside her. The victim said the "occupant from that vehicle then discharged a firearm toward her vehicle," the complaint says. The victim said her window shattered, glass broke, and she was struck twice by the gunfire.

Video surveillance

Dig deeper:

Investigators were able to conduct searches of nearby video surveillance along the driving route of the victim's vehicle. The mission was to identify the suspect vehicle. Officers were able to identify a vehicle. It had "distinctive features such as mirrors, rims, air curtains, grill, and tail lights with a 2026 Honda Civic," the complaint says.

Officers were able to use the FLOCK system to search for the suspect vehicle and captured it on camera the night of the shooting. While the shooting is not captured on video, the surveillance "shows the suspect vehicle follow (the victim) for several blocks and there is little other traffic in the area at the same time," the complaint says.

Later on Feb. 2, police located the suspect vehicle near 26th and Lisbon in Milwaukee. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as the defendant, Kiante Walker.

Interview of defendant

What they're saying:

Milwaukee police spoke with Walker on Feb. 2, who agreed to provide a statement. During that interview, Walker confirmed he has been driving a rental 2026 Honda Civic. When asked about the shooting, the "defendant denied any knowledge of the shooting," the complaint says. The complaint goes on to say, "the defendant did not have an explanation why his vehicle was seen on video following the victim." During a second interview, Walker continued to "provide varying versions of his route the evening/early morning around the shooting and continued to state no one else had his vehicle and that he had nothing to do with the shooting," the complaint says.

Investigators conducted on Feb. 4 a forensic examination of the suspect vehicle. During that exam, the complaint says, "fluorescence marks were observed in the front seat passenger area under blue light consistent with possible presence of gunshot residue."

Court appearance

What's next:

Walker made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Saturday, Feb. 7. Cash bond was set at $75,000.

Walker is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 17.