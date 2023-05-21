Milwaukee shooting, 39th and Hampton, boy hurt

article

A 16-year-old was shot in Milwaukee Sunday, May 21 near 39th and Hampton.

The boy was hurt in the shooting around 5:30 p.m.

Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.