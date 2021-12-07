Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police: Man shot, killed near 39th and Douglas

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
Shooting scene near 39th and Douglas

MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's north side Tuesday morning, Dec. 7.

Police said the shooting happened near 39th and Douglas around 8 a.m. 

What led to the shooting is not yet clear, and police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.