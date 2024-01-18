Milwaukee shooting, 38th and Cherry, 1 seriously wounded

article

One person was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Thursday morning, Jan. 18.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. near 38th and Cherry.

Police say the victim, identified as a 20-year-old, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.