Milwaukee shooting, 3 men wounded near 35th and McKinley

Three Milwaukee men were shot and wounded on the city's north side Thursday, Nov. 17.

According to police, the shooting happened near 35th and McKinley – but the victims were at different locations. A 51-year-old man was shot while walking. The other victims, ages 33 and 34, were driving when they were hit.

All three victims were taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

What led to the shooting isn't yet known, and police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.