Police: Milwaukee man shot, injured near 33rd and Park Hill
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot late Thursday night, May 26 a few blocks away from Merrill Park.
The victim, 42, was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said. The shooting happened near 33rd and Park Hill – just north of Interstate 94 – around 11 p.m.
What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
