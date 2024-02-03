33rd and Center shooting, Milwaukee police seek man
article
MILWAUKEE - One person was shot on Milwaukee's north side Saturday, Feb. 3 and taken to a hospital in critical condition.
It happened near 33rd and Center around 4:30 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital, and they are looking for a 41-year-old man in connection to the shooting.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Authorities are looking into what led to the gunfire.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.