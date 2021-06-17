Expand / Collapse search

28th & Wisconsin shooting, Milwaukee man injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and injured near 28th and Wisconsin on Thursday night, June 17.

Police said the shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m., and the victim's injuries are non-fatal.

Authorities are seeking unknown suspects, and the circumstances that led to the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360, Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 tips app to remain anonymous.   

