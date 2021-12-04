Expand / Collapse search

27th and Vliet shooting: Milwaukee girl wounded, suspect sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - A 14-year-old Milwaukee girl was shot in the leg on the city's north side Saturday afternoon, Dec. 4.

Police said the girl was shot near 27th and Vliet around 4:15 p.m. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The shooting appears to have been an accident, according to police. A known suspect is sought.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

