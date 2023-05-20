Shooting on Milwaukee's south side, man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's south side Friday night, May 19.
It happened near 26th and National shortly before 10 p.m. Police said the 50-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.