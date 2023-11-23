Milwaukee shooting, 23rd and Layton, 1 wounded

article

A 38-year-old was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday, Nov. 23.

It happened around 1 a.m. near 23rd and Layton.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation; however, it appears to be related to a verbal argument that occurred prior to the shooting.

Milwaukee police continue to seek two known suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.