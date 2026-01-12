Milwaukee shooting, 23rd and Capitol; teen critically injured, arrest made

article

The Brief A 16-year-old was critically injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Monday night. The shooting happened around 6:10 p.m. near 23rd and Capitol. The investigation remains ongoing.



Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old critically injured Monday evening, Jan. 12, on the city’s north side.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the shooting happened around 6:10 p.m. near 23rd and Capitol. The teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene in connection with the shooting, police said.

Scene near 23rd and Capitol, Milwaukee

The investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.