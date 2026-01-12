Milwaukee shooting, 23rd and Capitol; teen critically injured, arrest made
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old critically injured Monday evening, Jan. 12, on the city’s north side.
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the shooting happened around 6:10 p.m. near 23rd and Capitol. The teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment of critical injuries.
A suspect was taken into custody at the scene in connection with the shooting, police said.
Scene near 23rd and Capitol, Milwaukee
The investigation remains ongoing.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department