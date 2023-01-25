Shooting, apparent robbery on Milwaukee's north side

article

A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded Wednesday, Jan. 25 in what police said appears to be a robbery.

It happened near 21st and Burleigh around 2:20 p.m. The victim, 34, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police are looking for the alleged robber. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.



