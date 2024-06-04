Early morning Milwaukee shooting, 49-year-old injured

article

One person was injured in an early-morning shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday, June 4.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 4:54 a.m. a 49-year-old was shot in the area of 20th and Capitol.

When FOX6 arrived at the scene, the Clark gas station was taped off, with several squads present.

The 49-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.