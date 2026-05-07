The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of killing someone after a hit-and-run. It happened near 20th and Burleigh in April. Another man is charged with harboring/aiding a felon in the case.



A Milwaukee man is accused of shooting and killing a 32-year-old after a hit-and-run on the city's north side in April.

In court:

Milwaukee County prosecutors charged 25-year-old Daniel Evans with first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of felony bail jumping. He's being held in the Milwaukee County Jail on $100,000 cash bond.

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Court filings said Evans was out on bond for two different felony cases at the time of the shooting. He'd previously been convicted of misdemeanors in two other cases.

Milwaukee County prosecutors also charged 22-year-old Joshua Evans with harboring/aiding a felon in the case. He's being held in jail on $15,000 cash bond.

Daniel Evans, Joshua Evans

20th and Burleigh

The backstory:

The shooting happened on April 23. The victim, who the medical examiner's office identified as 32-year-old Terry Brown-Maben, died at the scene near 20th and Burleigh. A criminal complaint said police found nine bullet casings there.

What they're saying:

A witness told detectives that he and Brown-Maben had just left a liquor store when an SUV rear-ended them at 20th and Hopkins, according to the complaint. He said the crash snapped his car's axle, and he was upset but told the people in the SUV to "just pull over" because he did not want to make a big deal of it. At the same time as the witness was talking to a passenger in the SUV, he said Brown-Maben was talking to the driver.

Scene near 20th and Burleigh (April 23, 2026)

Court filings said the SUV drove away, and the witness and Brown-Maben began to walk because their car was left inoperable after the hit-and-run crash. A short time later, the witness said the SUV came back, and the passenger started to shoot at them.

The complaint said the witness told detectives that he took Brown-Maben's gun and hid it after the shooting, adding he did not see Brown-Maben with the weapon before the shooting. The witness was also "adamant" that there had been no confrontation between them and the people in the SUV after the crash.

Shooting investigation

Dig deeper:

Court filings said detectives watched surveillance video that showed an SUV turn near 20th and Burleigh, after which there appeared to be a muzzle flash from the passenger side of the vehicle. Video from the liquor store and a nearby gas station showed the SUV with front-end damage, and showed Joshua Evans getting out of the driver's door.

Detectives showed the witness photo lineups in an attempt to identify the driver and passenger in the SUV. Court filings said he identified Daniel Evans as the passenger and shooter, but he did not identify Joshua Evans as the driver.

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Police ran the SUV's license plates, and determined Joshua Evans was the registered owner. When detectives interviewed him, he said he thought he might have been at work or "with a female" that night but identified himself and Daniel Evans in surveillance video from the liquor store.

Another person told police that she spoke to Daniel Evans. According to the complaint, that person said Daniel Evans told her "Josh" hit someone's car and there was a "shoot out." When police showed her pictures of the SUV from the liquor store surveillance, she said she "thought it was Josh's."

Five days after the homicide, police interviewed someone who was arrested on unrelated charges. Court filings said he told police he'd bought his gun from "the Evans brothers" for $200. Ballistics tests of that gun determined it matched the casings recovered at the homicide scene near 20th and Burleigh.

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